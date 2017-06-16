Boner Fight for June 16th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WOULD YOU LIKE THAT IN A SIPPY CUP?

A Georgia family was shocked to discover a restaurant served their young daughter alcohol by mistake. Alexis Smith and her husband took their 18-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, to lunch at a restaurant in Vinings. The family ordered apple juice for their daughter while they ate their meal. After lunch, as they were getting ready to leave, Aaliyah’s dad took a sip of the juice out of the kid’s cup and his chest started burning, Smith told 11Alive. Alexis tasted the juice as well, and suspected it was alcohol, so they told the manager on duty. The manager looked into the situation and notified the family that the container had been mislabeled and the child had indeed been served alcohol by mistake.

Boner Candidate #2: BREATHARIAN IS JUST ANOTHER WORD FOR LIAR.

A “Breatharian” mom and dad of two have barely eaten for nine years as they live off “the universe’s energy.” Husband and wife Akahi Ricardo and Camila Castello believe that food and water aren’t necessary and humans can be sustained solely by the energy of the universe. Camila and Akahi — who have a 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter together — have survived on little else besides a piece of fruit or vegetable broth just three times per week since 2008. And Castello even practiced a Breatharian pregnancy — not eating anything during the entire nine months that she carried her first child.

