Boner Fight for June 1st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: BEING BLACK IN AMERICA IS TOUGH

As he has grown older, and as he has established himself as one of the great athletes in American history, LeBron James has become increasingly willing to address social and political issues. He has, for instance, denounced police killings of African-American men, and he took sides in the 2016 presidential campaign, endorsing Hillary Clinton and making a public appearance on her behalf. The pointed and difficult topics that often grip this country have become familiar terrain for James. But on the eve of his seventh straight trip to the N.B.A. finals, James was, by his own admission, distracted and upset, his mind wandering from the supreme challenge that he and the Cleveland Cavaliers again face in taking on the Golden State Warriors with everything at stake.

Boner Candidate #2: RACISM AT THE AFRICAN HISTORY MUSEUM

A noose was found Wednesday at an exhibition on segregation inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, the Smithsonian Institution announced. Museum visitors found the noose on the floor in front of a display titled, “Democracy Abroad. Injustice at Home,” and it was reported to the United States Park Police. The permanent exhibition, “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom: Era of Segregation 1876-1968,” was closed but reopened about three hours after the discovery, the Smithsonian said.

