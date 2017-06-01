Fresh X: Foo Fighters “Run”

Surprise!

Foo Fighters dropped an unannounced song this morning. “Run” features the band treating an old folks’ home with dignity and respect dressed as an age-ed rock band playing skiffle music. There is no album announcement, but let’s not be greedy. “Run” has been released 2 days after season 5 of “House of Cards” was released on Netflix, which has nothing do to with Foo Fighters. I just wanted to note that the new season is predictable and lame, unlike the Foo Fighters.