Could “The Deuce” Top “The Wire”

David Simon is Back!

Sure, if you only follow him on Twitter, you probably only know him as a champion Baltimore and not a big fan of Donald Trump. If you don’t follow him on Twitter, you probably don’t know who he is at all, but David Simon is the creator of what many regard as the best TV show of all time, “The Wire.” It was a show that deconstructed an entire city from the crime, the law, the civic dialogue, the working class, the press, and just what a mess it all is.

In September, David Simon returns with his new show “The Deuce.” According to Consequence of Sound, “James Franco stars as both Vincent and Frankie Martino, twin brothers and mob operators (and, we assume, the titular “Deuce”) working in Times Square right as a new kind of business blows into town, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.”

“The Deuce” premieres on September 10th and, of course, “Game of Thrones” season 7 is back July 16th