Boner Fight for June 20th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: UTAH REPUBLICANS…THIS IS YOUR GUY!

The Republican nominated by delegates for the special-election primary ballot to replace retiring Rep. Jason Chaffetz once posted a doctored photo on his blog to show an image of him spanking KSL radio host Doug Wright. “Take that, you little elitist curmudgeon,” says the caption under the photo of Chris Herrod putting Wright on his knee and giving him a good whack. Another photo on Herrod’s blog, which has since been taken down but preserved by others from archives, is of former Sutherland Institute President Paul Mero altered to look like Marie Antoinette, with the caption, “Let Them Eat Cake.”

Boner Candidate #2: MY CLIENT WAS BULLIED INTO ASSAULTING AN UNCONSCIOUS WOMAN.

A former Vanderbilt University football player charged with raping an unconscious female student in a dorm room in June 2013 was pressured and bullied into participating, his lawyer contended in the opening of his trial Monday. In opening statements, defense attorney Katie Hagan said trial jurors must determine if Brandon E. Banks was acting under duress during the rape, which has led to convictions and prison sentences for two of his three teammates also charged in the incident. On Monday, Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman opened the trial by telling jurors, in graphic detail, that a video shows Banks assaulting the student with a water bottle. Banks’ cellphone also contained 23 of 41 images of the assault, Norman said. At times during the rape, the players responded with laughter and applause, Norman said.

