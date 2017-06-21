Boner (Round One) for June 21st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T YOU HAVE ANY WHITE DOCTORS? I NEED TO SEE A WHITE DOCTOR.

A woman who demanded that a “white doctor” treat her son at a walk-in clinic in Mississauga, Ont., was not just an isolated case, but part of a bigger problem, according to the president-elect of the Ontario Medical Association. The incident at Rapid Access to Medical Specialists clinic was recorded on video and sent to CBC Toronto by a viewer. In the video, a woman asks clinic staff several times for a “white doctor” who “doesn’t have brown teeth” and “speaks English” to treat her son who she says has chest pains.

“A lot of physicians who are visible minorities or have accents that suggest that they’re immigrants, they face this. They face incidents like this,” said Dr. Nadia Alam. ‘I’ve seen it through medical school, I’ve seen it through residency, I’ve seen it on and off through my practice.’ – Dr. Nadia Alam, president-elect of Ontario Medical Association

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WE COULDN’T GET A SITTER.

A mother and father were arrested after police say they brought their infant to an Indianapolis bar. Now, 42-year-old Shari Treba and 45-year-old Michael Trosclair are being charged with neglect of a dependent and public intoxication. Police were called to the incident at Wild Beaver Saloon at 20 E. Maryland St. just after midnight Friday. When officers arrived, they found Treba drinking beer with her baby outside the roped area of the bar, according to court documents. Witnesses told police she had been offering sex to people who would go inside and get her beer, court documents say. They also said she had been seen drinking while breastfeeding the child and alleged she had left the baby unattended to go inside the bar and buy more beer.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: LIKE MY SHOULDERS?

This New Jersey high school senior used her yearbook photo to have the final word on her school’s dress code. Milford High School student Tori DiPaolo says she spent four years challenging the school’s dress code, which she claims is sexist. With graduation set for this week, DiPaolo wanted to continue the fight to the bitter end, according to Yahoo Style. Given the opportunity to choose a yearbook quote, DiPaolo decided she was going to make a statement. For the caption, which ran below a photo of her in the off-the-shoulder drape traditionally worn by senior girls, she wrote: “I’m sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?”

Read More