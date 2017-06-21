Boner Fight for June 21st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: BONER CANDIDATE #1: DON’T YOU HAVE ANY WHITE DOCTORS? I NEED TO SEE A WHITE DOCTOR.

A woman who demanded that a “white doctor” treat her son at a walk-in clinic in Mississauga, Ont., was not just an isolated case, but part of a bigger problem, according to the president-elect of the Ontario Medical Association. The incident at Rapid Access to Medical Specialists clinic was recorded on video and sent to CBC Toronto by a viewer. In the video, a woman asks clinic staff several times for a “white doctor” who “doesn’t have brown teeth” and “speaks English” to treat her son who she says has chest pains.

“A lot of physicians who are visible minorities or have accents that suggest that they’re immigrants, they face this. They face incidents like this,” said Dr. Nadia Alam. ‘I’ve seen it through medical school, I’ve seen it through residency, I’ve seen it on and off through my practice.’ – Dr. Nadia Alam, president-elect of Ontario Medical Association

Boner Candidate #2: I’M GONNA NEED A BIG, BIG MOUSETRAP.

Fearing that “the drug dealer across the street” and a woman who runs a “house of prostitution next door” were stealing his letters, a 63-year-old Floridian put a mousetrap in his mailbox. According to the Smoking Gun, Nicholas Dibble thought the thieving was in response to him calling the cops on his neighbors over suspected criminal activity around his Bradenton, Fla., neighborhood. Naturally, Dibble went about setting a trap inside the mailbox at the end of his driveway, raising the flag to falsely indicate a delivery of a less painful sort had been made. Florida man called 911 to get a ride to Hooters. Speaking to authorities after a 37-year-old mail carrier got her hand stuck in the device, he explained, “Well, it caught the wrong person.”

