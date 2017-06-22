Boner (Round One) for June 22nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I NEED TO TEACH HER TO BE AFRAID OF SNAKES

A Florida woman who intentionally let a snake bite her young daughter to teach her to be afraid of the reptiles will not face child abuse charges, Fox 13 in Tampa reports. Chantelle St. Laurent of Sebring posted a video on Facebook earlier this month that showed her 1-year-old being bitten by a snake as the girl reached into a container to touch it. It showed the snake striking and the girl crying. “She says she was just trying to teach the child to be afraid of snakes,” according to Scott Dressel of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The state attorney’s office announced Tuesday that it would not pursue the case because there was not enough evidence. Several experts viewed the video, and while they “felt that the treatment of the snake and the child were not wise, they did not see any criminal actions,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said.

Boner Candidate #2: TERRIBLY SORRY. WRONG ROOMATE.

The male model accused of raping a woman in a Hell’s Kitchen apartment was full of apologies moments after the alleged attack — but only because he’d climbed into bed with the wrong roommate. “He went into my room, thinking it was me!” the alleged victim’s roommate told The Post Wednesday, describing overhearing the ruckus in the bedroom next to hers after a boozy night out with friends. “I heard her say, ‘Get off me! Get off me!’ and then he said, ‘I’m sorry! I thought you were [your roommate.]” The ear-witness account adds new detail to the alleged attack by male mannequin Henry Romero, 30, on a young woman in March.

Boner Candidate #3: CALL ME TRUMP…ERNESTO TRUMP

A judge yesterday approved a Texas man’s request to change his name from Ernesto Baeza Acosta to Ernesto Trump, records show. In a District Court petition filed earlier this month, Acosta wrote that, “I want to use my new name because it is more suitable for professional purposes.” Acosta, 34, is an Odessa resident who was born in Houston, according to a court filing that lists his race as “Hispanic.” Seen at right, Acosta paid a $272 filing fee to become the country’s newest Trump. In an interview today, Trump said that his parents were born in Mexico and entered the U.S. illegally more than 40 years ago. Noting that both his parents have green cards, Trump added that his mother, who is not a fan of the president, was upset about his name change.

