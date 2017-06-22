Boner Fight for June 22nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: TERRIBLY SORRY. WRONG ROOMATE.

The male model accused of raping a woman in a Hell’s Kitchen apartment was full of apologies moments after the alleged attack — but only because he’d climbed into bed with the wrong roommate. “He went into my room, thinking it was me!” the alleged victim’s roommate told The Post Wednesday, describing overhearing the ruckus in the bedroom next to hers after a boozy night out with friends. “I heard her say, ‘Get off me! Get off me!’ and then he said, ‘I’m sorry! I thought you were [your roommate.]” The ear-witness account adds new detail to the alleged attack by male mannequin Henry Romero, 30, on a young woman in March.

Boner Candidate #2: PARENTS BE HONEST; YOU’VE ALL WANTED TO DO THIS AT ONE TIME OR ANOTHER.

A Florida woman was arrested after trying to get rid of her 2-year-old son by offering him to complete strangers. Amber Warner, 31, went up to a couple Saturday morning as they were leaving a Vero Beach restaurant and tried to get them to take her son, according to police. She reportedly told them, “I can’t do it,” before abandoning the boy in the parking lot. The couple told police that the woman sped off in a black truck. Vero Beach police were able to track down Warner after identifying the vehicle.

