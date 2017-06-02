Boner Fight for June 2nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I ALWAYS HAVE SOME COCONUT WATER IN MY BRIEFCASE.

A New Jersey high school teacher was busted Wednesday for allegedly taking videos and photos up female student’s skirts with a hidden camera. Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Eric Howell, 43, hid a camera in a coconut water box that was placed in a side pocket of his briefcase. The chemistry teacher would allegedly then unscrew the water’s cap so the camera could capture up the skirts of girls as he walked with his briefcase in the halls of Lenape High School in Medford, New Jersey. School administrators were notified about Howell’s alleged conduct after he was spotted extending his arm sideways with the briefcase in an attempt to get his camera under a female student’s skirt, according to a press release.

Boner Candidate #2: WE HAD A GOOD LIFE.

The mother of six girls a Pennsylvania man is accused of assaulting, fathering two children by one, says she knew about the sexual activity but believed it “could be a good thing.” Fifty-two-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan is on trial in Bucks County on rape and sexual-assault charges. Authorities allege the Feasterville resident was “gifted” the oldest girl because he helped her parents financially. Prosecutors argue he “brainwashed” the family, seeking “power, manipulation and control.”

