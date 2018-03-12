Boner Fight for March 12th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WOW YOUR DRIVING EXAMS ARE WEIRD

A woman who was forced to view sexually explicit photos of her driving examiner has filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Transportation. The 49-year-old said the DOT was negligent in hiring instructor John Alexander, with whom she was paired for a driver’s license test at the Ankeny DOT station in February 2016. Records show Alexander instructed her to pull into a parking lot at Mills Fleet Farm for a smoke break, handed her his phone and instructed her to delete several photos of his penis. He then forced her to view a video of him masturbating while making comments about her breasts and his sexual history. Attorneys said Alexander showed the woman as many as 10 vulgar images and videos. “She’s all alone in the parking lot; she has no way to get help,” Carlson said. Alexander gave her a passing score but threatened her to keep quiet. She nonetheless reported the half-hour incident to police. “When we heard the facts about what had happened to her, it was shocking,” attorney Katie Carlson said. “It was really important to her and to us to make sure something like this never happens again.” Alexander, 62, was fired, pleaded guilty to felony misconduct, and was sentenced to probation. The lawsuit accuses DOT of being negligent in hiring Alexander and allowing him to be secluded with customers.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: OUT OF THE WAY! MOVE IT!

This convicted felon in Florida learned it’s probably best not to honk at cops — especially when there’s drugs, multiple weapons and loads of cash in your car. Rance Shannon, 27, reportedly got officers’ attention Wednesday morning when he started impatiently blaring his car horn while emergency responders worked at a traffic accident in Gainesville, according to the Gainesville Sun. Police approached his vehicle which they said reeked of marijuana. Shannon was also allegedly belligerent and appeared to be impaired. He was asked to exit the vehicle since he was trying to drive away, according to police. Officers then discovered a loaded 9mm magazine, $10,400 cash and a 4-inch knife on his person, according to the Gainseville Sun. Inside the vehicle, on the floor of the passenger seat, authorities said they found an AR-15, five Mason jars full with 263.8 grams of marijuana, hash resin, 94.5 grams of cocaine, 11.6 grams of amphetamine powder, 16.5 Xanax pills and an Oxycodone pill.

Read More