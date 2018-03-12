Sports with Amy Donaldson for March 12th, 2018

College Basketball

None of the Utah schools are invited to the Big Dance, but they will be attending various consolation proms.

Utah and BYU head to the NIT. Utah (19-11) was seeded No. 2 (one of four No. 2s to be clear) and will take on UC Davis (22-10) on March 14, 7 p.m. ESPN3.

BYU (24-10) was seeded No. 6 and will play Stanford (18-15) on March 14, 8 p.m., on ESPNU.

Round two is March 16-19 and the championship is March 29.

UVU was invited to the CBI (College Basketball Invitational) and they play Eastern Washington Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

USU didn’t get an invite, but they did fire their coach.

ACTUAL PROM: The four No. 1 seeded teams for the NCAA tournament are Virginia, Villanova, Xavier and Kansas. (The Ohio State is No. 5 seed.)

Team by team breakdown of the bracket:

March Madness

Criticism of the new TNT format – alphabetical instead of by bracket. My fave – Lawrence, Kansas PD telling people not to call 911.

MLS

RSL suffers an embarrassing loss against an expansion team.

Jazz

The Jazz earn their second straight win on the raod with a 116-99 win over New Orleans. Mitchell scored 25 of his 27 points second half to lead the come-back win.

Park City’s Brenna Huckaby earned gold in the Paralympic snowboard cross event. Amy Purdy, who was on “Dancing with the Stars” and was instrumental in bringing the sport to the Paralympic Games, won silver.

Both SLCC men and women are headed to the NJCAA’s National Tournaments. Stories on seedings will be out later today at Deseretnews.com

A chance meeting at the Olympics lead to a thought-provoking conversation and new friendship.

