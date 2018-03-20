Boner Fight for March 20th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THE REPUBLICAN PARTY RATTED ME OUT

A staffer for Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) last week prompted the suspension of a Washoe County high school student after he called the principal’s office to complain about the 17-year-old’s “disrespectful behavior/language,” the Nevada Independent reports. The ACLU of Nevada on Monday sent the GOP congressman a letter asking him to apologize after his office’s complaint resulted in a two-day suspension Robert McQueen High School student Noah Christiansen. The teenager is also barred from assuming his elected role as class secretary/treasurer. Christiansen called Amodei’s office last week to request the nation’s leaders “get off their f*cking asses” and pass gun reform laws to help keep students safe in schools. Christiansen was specifically interested in elected officials passing legislation that would raise the minimum age to purchase a weapon and ban the sale of bump stocks, according to the Independent. Though Christiansen acknowledges he could have used “better words than of course the f-word,” he feels the congressman’s staff violated his “political privacy” by telling on him. “Even if I do want to use words and use them over and over again, it’s my right to do so,” Christiansen said.

Boner Candidate #2: THAT MIKE HUCKABEE IS A CARD; I MEAN HE IS A CAUTION, YA KNOW.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) loves a good joke. Too bad he has never told one. On Saturday, Huckabee tweeted his delight at the news that Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI and 21-year veteran of the agency, had been fired the night before. McCabe would have been able to retire Sunday. "Breaking Wind from CNN!" he wrote. "Andy McCabe offered deal for lying to FBI and won't get pension but will get passage in overhead bin on United flight to Oakland to work for scofflaw mayor." Huckabee was referring to a dog that died this week after it was put in the overhead bin of a United Airlines flight. David Huckabee, the former governor's son, killed a dog while working as a counselor at a Boy Scouts camp in 1998. Funny stuff, right? President Donald Trump also tweeted about McCabe's firing on Saturday, and insisted once again that there had been no collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russian operatives.