Boner Candidate #1: BUDDAH, THE PUG DOG NAZI.

A Scottish YouTube comedian, Mark Meechan, was found guilty of a hate crime on Tuesday for posting a video of himself training his girlfriend’s pug, Buddha, to mimic a Nazi and respond to commands the court ruled anti-Semitic. In the video from April 2016, Buddha is shown watching Adolph Hitler speaking at a rally at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, raising its paw at the command of “Sieg Heil,” and becoming alert every time Meechan says “gas the Jews”—a trick Meechan demonstrates a dozen times. Meechan, whose YouTube account name is Count Dankula, praises Buddha in the video by saying, “Who’s a good wee Nazi!” At the end of the video—which is still up on YouTube in restricted mode and has been viewed more than 3 million times—Meechan says he’s not a racist, he just wanted to piss off his girlfriend. He provided the same explanation in court, according to BBC. Ephraim Borowski, head director of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, spoke at the trial, according to The Times. He told the court that his family members died in the Holocaust and he could not see how it could be made into a joke.

Boner Candidate #3: THERE YA GO. START LEGALIZING POT AND THIS HAPPENS

A North Carolina mother was arrested after she posted a Facebook video of her young child smoking marijuana. Raleigh Police Department said it received several complaints Wednesday morning about a Facebook user named Bree Bhadd who had posted a disturbing video of her child smoking, WRAL reports. In the video, which has since been deleted from Facebook, the woman is seen holding a joint up to the child’s mouth as the baby inhales and exhales. Smoke is seen billowing from the infant’s mouth. Police identified the mother as 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton. She was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana. Lofton is being held at the Wake County Detention Center. The baby, who is only one-year-old, was placed into child protective services.

