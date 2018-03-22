Fresh X: Jack White “Ice Station Zebra”

The new album is out tomorrow

Jack White has shared another new track from his new album Boarding House Reach that is out tomorrow. The track is called “Ice Station Zebra” and is a bit groovier than the last 3 we’ve heard. This album sounds like it will be all over the Jack White Musical Map, which is a great thing.

Don’t forget, Jack is performing at Saltair on August 9th! Get your tickets now at Ticketfly.com.