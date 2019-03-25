Boner Fight for March 25th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: WAY TO GO MOM, YOU RUINED MY LIFE.

Lori Loughlin‘s internet-famous daughter is fuming at her parents for “ruining her life” by allegedly paying a scammer to help her get into college. YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, is ­“really angry with her parents, because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Giannulli — who vlogged about daily life at her dorm at USC in LA, including posting clips of herself applying make-up — got two million YouTube subscribers and shot to fame. After her mother was charged in the admissions scandal, Giannulli tried to brush off the allegations, but she grew angry with her mom and dad when her endorsement deals dried up. Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder all canceled their contracts with her, according to a report. “Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through she is very upset with her parents,” a source told Us Weekly. “Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career.”

Boner Candidate #2: TEACHERS, THIS DRILL WILL BE AS REALISTIC AS POSSIBLE

During active shooter training, some Indiana teachers were “shot execution style” with “projectiles” that caused welts and blood, according to the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA). The ISTA addressed their concerns about these drills in a series of tweets on Wednesday as members of the association testified in front of the Senate Education Committee. “The teachers were terrified, but were told not to tell anyone what happened. Teachers waiting outside that heard the screaming were brought into the room four at a time, and the shooting process was repeated,” the ISTA said. Members are requesting an amendment to House Bill 1004. The bill focuses on school safety and would provide school-based mental health services or social emotional wellness services to students. It also requires every school to conduct at least one active shooter drill each year. The ISTA says they support the bill as “a positive step in addressing root causes of these school-based tragedies.” But they want an amendment added to it that would place reasonable limits on these drills. “No one in education takes these drills lightly. The risk of harming someone far outweighs whatever added realism one is trying to convey here,” the ISTA said.

