Boner Fight for March 2nd, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: LICK THE SHRINE

Iran has been accused of failing to clamp down on coronavirus contamination after alarming videos of worshippers licking a shrine emerged online. Clips shared on social media show people licking the doors and burial mound inside the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom, defying token advice by the health ministry. Worshippers in the videos brazenly state they ‘don’t care what happens’, even if they catch or spread the infection which has killed at least 54 in the country. Iran’s hardline clerical establishment has refused to shut down Qom despite the holy city suffering the brunt of the outbreak and pilgrims spreading the virus across the Middle East. The country is battling medical shortages which are worsened by U.S. sanctions, with masks and testing kits in short supply. There are also fears that Iran is covering up the true scale of the crisis, with official figures showing a suspiciously high death rate – suggesting there may be far more infections than the regime is willing to admit. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HE IS UNABLE TO EXPRESS CONTRITION

Nicole and Jimmy LaCugna both grew up with a strong Catholic faith. Each attended religious education as children, married in a Catholic church and sent their first son, Nicholas, through a faith-based pre-K program. So when their second son, 8-year-old Anthony, reached second grade last fall, he was on track to receive his first Holy Communion in April. But just days ago, the couple learned Anthony would not be allowed to receive the sacrament at St. Aloysius in Jackson, New Jersey, the church the family has attended for years. The reason given by the church: He has autism and is unable to express the contrition the church requires before receiving Communion. “That is discrimination,” Nicole LaCugna said during an interview. “This should not affect his religion. It is absurd.” Contacted by the Asbury Park Press, the Rev. John Bambrick, pastor of St Aloysius, said the church had reviewed the situation and determined that a person’s disability did not necessarily preclude them from receiving a sacrament. He did not reverse the decision regarding the LaCugna’s son, but indicated it could be revisited. Read More