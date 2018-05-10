Boner Fight for May 10th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I WANTED TO BE THE FUN BUS DRIVER.

A Minnesota school bus driver sent text messages and looked up “your mama” jokes on her phone while transporting children, authorities said. Brenda Carsten, 39, is facing 15 separate charges, including reckless driving and other traffic offenses, in Anoka County District Court after a parent complained about her distracted driving during her route in Blaine, the Star Tribune reports. Carsten, according to video and an audio recording taken on the bus in February, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and swerved throughout traffic lanes. She also allowed children to move freely about the bus and shared details of her personal life with students, including an “inappropriate life lesson” that contained profanities, according to a complaint filed by the Blaine City Attorney’s Office.

Boner Candidate #2: THE BABY SMELLED LIKE BEER.

The FOX 8 I-Team has exclusive body camera video showing police finding a baby in serious danger, even though she was with her mother. Officers say the baby’s mom was driving drunk and failed to properly restrain the 3-month-old girl in a car seat. “The officers found the baby in the back seat of the car not restrained,” said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz of the Sandusky Police Department. Police say baby ‘smelled like beer’ during traffic stop.

