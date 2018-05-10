Nine Inch Nails Announce New EP and Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Corinne Schiavone

BAD WITCH, the new record from NINE INCH NAILS is set for release on June 22nd

Nine Inch Nails will launch COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE NORTH AMERICA 2018 on September 13 with support from Jesus and Mary Chain. The band will bring their”musical, visual, emotional sensory onslaught, ”as hailed by The New York Times,to some of the most iconic venues in the USA – including two-night stands at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (September 18 and 19), New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (October 13 and 14) and the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago (October 25 and 26). It will culminate with four shows at the Palladium in Los Angeles (December 7, 8, 11 and 12).

In an attempt to get tickets directly into the hands of fans instead of resellers, the band will be selling all seats to COLD AND BLACK AND INFINTE NORTH AMERCA 2018 in person at The Physical World presale events, taking place May 19 that each venue’s box office, with the exception of Red Rocks for which the presale will take place on May 20 that the Denver Coliseum Box Office.

All seats (including the best seats) will be available for purchase in person only, first come, first served. Fans can purchase up to four tickets per show. Visit nin.com/tickets2018 for a complete list of box office locations and further information. Limited quantities of tickets may be released via additional ticketing channels, subject to availability, at a later date to be announced. Ticket inventory available via phone and online channels will include ADA tickets.

Nine Inch Nails will release Bad Witch on June 22, completing the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and 2017’s ADD VIOLENCE. Today, the band revealed the album cover and track listing across its social media platforms.

Bad Witch is now available for pre-order in all formats and limited exclusive merch bundles from https://nin.lnk.to/Music.

The tracklisting is as follows:

Shit Mirror Ahead of Ourselves Play the Goddamned Part God Break Down the Door I’m Not From This World Over and out