Boner Fight for May 11th, 2018

White House aide Kelly Sadler responded to Sen. John McCain’s opposition to President Donald Trump’s pick for CIA director by saying Thursday morning that “he’s dying anyway,” a White House official told CNN. The official said Sadler, who is in charge of surrogate communications, meant it as a joke, “but it fell flat.” McCain announced last year that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, and he issued a statement Wednesday calling on his fellow senators to oppose Gina Haspel, Trump’s nominee for CIA director, whose ties to the use of interrogation methods widely considered torture have drawn significant criticism. Asked about Sadler’s comment, a White House official said, “We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation, and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”Sadler called the senator’s daughter Meghan McCain on Thursday to apologize for the remark, a source close to the situation told CNN, although it’s unclear what her response was. The Hill first reported on Sadler’s remark.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WHAT’CHA GOT IN THE RUBBERMAID?

This is totes crazy. A Florida man tried to help his legless girlfriend evade police capture by hiding her in a plastic tote — only to be foiled because a cop saw the whole thing. Krystle Lee Anderson, 39 — who lost her legs to injuries from a 2015 gun battle with cops — was on the run after skipping out on a court date in Orange County, where she was standing trial for armed kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer stemming from the 2015 incident, according to local newspaper The Ledger. When Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and US Marshals came knocking at her boyfriend John Robert Carr Jr.’s Winter Haven home Tuesday, the 48-year-old man claimed Anderson wasn’t there. Catch is, one of the officers spied him through a bedroom window cramming the 4-foot-tall woman in a plastic bin moments earlier.

