Fresh X: Justice “Stop”

French Duo Also Plan Album for Later This Summer
For a band whose music I have enjoyed for many year, the most disappointed thing I have ever done was see them live – never again. That doesn’t mean I won’t keep listening to their music, so it’s great news that they plan a new album for release on August 24th called Woman Worldwide. You can check out the new track, “Stop” below.
