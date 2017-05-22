Boner Fight for May 22nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: MOST LIKELY TO NOT PAY ATTENTION…HAW, HAW, HAW. GET IT?

Two Memorial Middle School will not be returning next school year, according to a school spokesperson, after a teenage girl with ADHD received a school award for “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention.” Nicole Edwards said her 14-year-old daughter received the award at a school assembly Tuesday. Rockdale County Public Schools spokesperson Cindy Ball confirmed to FOX News on Thursday the two teachers directly involved “will not be returning to RCPS for the next school year.” “I feel like it was very derogatory, I feel like it was humiliating and this was held as an assembly with the school,” said Nicole Edwards.

Boner Candidate #2: NO SCIENCE FOR IDAHO.

The latest revisions to Idaho’s K-12 science standards downplay the negative impacts of human activity on climate change. State education officials unveiled the updated standards Friday after spending several months collecting more than 1,000 public comments. The proposal is the latest attempt to appease Idaho’s conservative Republican Legislature, which has been hesitant to adopt any direct references to global warming. Most peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists agree the world is warming, mainly due to rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

