Boner Fight for November 16th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I TOLD YOU IT WAS TOO COLD IN HERE.

An allegedly intoxicated man in Nebraska has been arrested after threatening his roommates with an ax because he was upset over the thermostat setting, police said. John Crane, 46, of Lincoln, was arrested early Wednesday after police responded to reports of a man wielding an ax near 26th and Y streets. Witnesses told investigators that Crane was intoxicated and had just threatened his two roommates, telling the couple that their apartment was simply too chilly. “Crane was upset with them over the temperature the thermostat was set to and threatened them with an [ax],” Lincoln police posted on Facebook. “The man wrestled Crane to the ground and held him until officers arrived on scene.” Crane, who was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, remains in custody and is expected to see a judge Thursday afternoon, a police spokeswoman told The Post.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: NO, NO, NO….I MEAN A BOWEL BOMB. YOU KNOW. I WAS GONNA DESTROY THE TOILET.

Arthur Posey faces two counts of communicating of false information of planned arson in connection to alleged threats made at Willie’s Chicken Shack on Canal Street on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. A man accused of threatening to blow up Willie’s Chicken Shack Tuesday night (Nov. 13) claimed to police when confronted about the allegation that his words were merely a reference to a bowel movement, the man’s warrant states. Arthur Posey, 30, was booked on charges in connection to a bomb threat after his story was not corroborated with the restaurant’s employees, New Orleans police wrote in the warrant. Shortly after police were made aware of the bomb threat at the Canal Street restaurant, an officer confronted Posey inside a business in the next block, where the officer saw Posey enter. Posey claimed to the officer he told a male employee he was going to “’blow the bathroom up,’ in reference to a bowel movement,” the warrant states. However, police say a Willie’s Chicken Shack employee told officers “Mr. Posey never told him anything about a bathroom.”

Read More