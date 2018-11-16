Lots of Great New Albums to Stream Today: Mumford & Sons, Smashing Pumpkins, etc…

We are already getting spoiled at the end of the year with new albums from Imagine Dragons, The Struts, and on the 30th, The 1975 release their new album. Here is all the new music you should check out this weekend.

Mumford and Sons “Delta”

Chris Cornell “Chris Cornell (Deluxe Edition)”

King Princess “Femme Fatale” (Velvet Underground cover)

Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and Danger Mouse “Lux Prima”

Smashing Pumpkins “Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / No Past. No Future. No Sun.”

P.O.D. “Circles”

Gerard Way “Getting Down the Germs” – reminds me of The Dandy Warhols

Papa Roach “Not the Only One”