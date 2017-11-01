Boner Fight for November 1st, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t seem to know how Halloween works. The whole point of trick-or-treating, of course, is that children get candy ― free ― from friendly neighbors. But in a tweet Tuesday, the eldest son of President Donald Trump indicated that he would take half of his daughter’s Halloween haul and give it away to teach her about socialism.

Boner Candidate #2: CHUCK E CHEESE; WHERE KIDS CAN BE KIDS.

Authorities say a woman accused of pepper-spraying patrons at a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Louisiana has been arrested. The Times-Picayune reports a deputy working a security detail was at the front of the Metairie Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant on Sunday when someone notified him about an argument that was getting out of hand. The deputy spotted the woman “indiscriminately spraying pepper spray.” Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde says paramedics treated five adults and two children for exposure at the scene.

