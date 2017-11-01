Boner (Round Two) for November 1st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: CHUCK E CHEESE; WHERE KIDS CAN BE KIDS.

Authorities say a woman accused of pepper-spraying patrons at a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Louisiana has been arrested. The Times-Picayune reports a deputy working a security detail was at the front of the Metairie Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant on Sunday when someone notified him about an argument that was getting out of hand. The deputy spotted the woman “indiscriminately spraying pepper spray.” Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde says paramedics treated five adults and two children for exposure at the scene.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS HELPING WITH FIRE SAFETY WEEK

Members of the Kenosha Fire Department were really at the right place at a crucial time. Firefighters pride themselves on fast response times — and it’s hard to beat what happened at Stocker Elementary School on Tuesday morning, October 31st. Fire Safety Week is more like fire safety month and then some for Theonita Cox with the Kenosha Fire Department. “For us really it’s about six to eight weeks, because we have 38 elementary schools,” said Cox. This time of year, the assistant division chief leads classroom training for hundreds of elementary students — mobile classroom training. Early Tuesday morning, members of the Kenosha Fire Department had just sat down their first group of students from Stocker Elementary when they were told about an actual fire. “That’s when we all went out there to try to investigate what was going on,” said Cox.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I THOUGHT THE JUDGE WOULDN’T MIND HELPING ME OUT

Police say a man who was at a Pennsylvania judge’s office to pay court fines stole a wallet that was near the payment window and used the cash inside to pay his fees. Allegheny Township Patrolman Kerry Myers tells the Tribune-Review surveillance cameras caught the actions of Steven Rago. Rago was out on bail on simple assault charges and was at a district court judge’s offices on Thursday to pay fees. Myers says video shows the 31-year-old Rago putting a wallet into his sweat shirt pocket. He’s seen later paying the fine with cash.

Read More