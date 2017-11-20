Boner Fight for November 20th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS AN HONEST MISTAKE.

Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care. The video shows the World War II veteran repeatedly calling for help, saying he can’t breathe. It also shows the nurses failing to take life-saving measures and laughing as they try to start an oxygen machine. The family of 89-year-old James Dempsey of Woodstock, Georgia, sued the Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2014. Dempsey’s family declined to comment, citing a settlement with the nursing home, the station said. A statement from the center says care has improved since then, under different leadership.

Boner Candidate #3: IT SUCKS WHEN YOU FORGET TO TURN OFF YOUR BODY CAM

A former South Jordan police officer now faces a criminal charge after prosecutors say his body camera recorded him while on-duty talking about extorting his ex-wife. Jonathan Mangum, 31, of Eagle Mountain, was charged Thursday by the Utah Attorney General’s Office with theft by extortion, a second-degree felony. On Aug. 27, six days after his divorce became final and while employed with the South Jordan Police Department, Mangum responded to a domestic violence situation. While speaking to the suspect in that incident, Mangum told him about an incriminating picture he had of his own ex-wife that he used “to force her to back off pursuing a share of his pension during divorce proceedings,” according to charging documents. “Jonathan Mangum also stated he threatened her by saying, ‘I’ll get (Utah Division of Child and Family Services) involved, I’ll throw this up on Facebook. … I’ll show it to your parents. I’ll (expletive) ruin (you),'” the charges state.

