Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 22nd

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Corey’s Concert and Event Calendar is sponsored by:

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•8th Annual Ugly Christmas Party at Gracie’s

Take Friendsgiving on the road this year and hop right into the holiday spirit with your ugly sweater before you get sick of hearing about ugly sweater parties this year.

•Royal Bliss 16th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Anniversary Party at The Depot

Royal Blissmass comes but once a year. This comes before that.

•Black Friday Eve

Line up so you can get that bottom-of-the-line TV at rock-bottom prices while getting your jaw dislocated by your neighbor with all the jaw-busting deals to be had, we hop you signed up for health insurance and have your lawyer on standby. Peace be unto you.

•Katy Perry at Vivint Smart Home Arena

No matter what anyone says, if you were living in Utah, you heard Katy Perry on X96 first when she sang about kissing her gender and liking it. What progress we’ve made since then. She also used to like kissing Russell Brand and changed her mind about that. Oh, Katy, who will you enjoy kissing next? Also, we blame her for the downfall of the Vans’ Warped Tour.

•Black Friday Pet Adoption Event at Best Friends Animal Society

The only Black Friday sale that matters! 100% off all adoptions! Join us Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26 for free adoptions on ALL animals at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center. We’ll open at 9 am on Friday to give you a head start! All dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home with you. We’ll also have our Giving Tree up with beautiful ornaments available for gifting or your own tree, and we’re hosting a cat food drive for our pet food pantry. Bring a bag of dry cat food to contribute.

•Temple Square Christmas Lights

Ye all get here early so ye all can get a good parking spot or be wicked smart and take Trax down to enjoy the kick off to the Christmas season. I recommend a hot cider from Starbucks. It mixes well with just about everything. Merrrrrrry Christmas!

•Bryan Callen at Wiseguys

You know him from The Goldbergs, The Hangover 1 and 2, Mad TV, and his podcast, The Fighter and the Kid. He in town tonight at tomorrow at Wiseguys

•The Used at The Complex

Touring on their new album, “The Canyon”, The Used return to Salt Lake and this will sell out, so buy your ticket right now if you have yet to. Glassjaw is opening.

•Expecto Bar Crawl

Grab your robes and wands, head to the nearest portkey and transport yourself to Salt Lake City because Expecto Bar Crawl will commence on November 25th. Wizards, Halfbloods and Muggles, you’ve heard correctly, EpicEventz is combining Potter and booze for an utterly magical mixture that you won’t want to miss! Let the Sorting Hat decide if you belong to Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff! Accio beer! A portion of the proceeds will go to the MS Society.

•The English Beat at The Complex

Mirror…in the bathroom. John Cusack’s favorite band, probably.

•Matisyahu at The Depot

He’s still doing it. King without a crown, ya’ll.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…