Jonathan Deesing’s Gaming Gift Giving Ideas for November 20th, 2017

Gifts for the Kids (10 and under)

  • Nintendo Switch – $300 – Nintendo’s latest console
  • Super Mario Odyssey – $60 – first 3D Mario game in years, hailed as one of the best games of all time
    • Nintendo Switch
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $60 – another GOAT game that came out on the Switch – a must-have for Switch owners
    • Nintendo Switch, Wii U
  • Lego Worlds – $30 – Minecraft with Legos
    • Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
  • Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – $40 – remake of Sun and Moon with some touchups
    • Nintendo 3DS

Gifts for OLDER Kids (10-17)

  • PS4 Pro – $400 – worthwhile if you’re considering picking up a PS4
  • Xbox One X – $500 – extremely powerful Xbox, equivalent to a gaming PC
  • Personalized Xbox One controller – $100 – custom colors/NFL teams
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $60 – fun, open-world Lord of the Rings game
    • PC, Xbox One, PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins – $60 – very well reviewed, takes place in Ancient Egypt
    • PC, Xbox One, PS4
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – $30 – hottest multiplayer game, 100 players parachute onto an island for a battle royale
    • Xbox One, PC
  • Call of Duty: World War II – $60 – latest CoD installment, returns to the series’ roots in WWII
    • PC, Xbox One, PS4
  • Star Wars Battlefront II – $60 – multiplayer game featuring giant battles from Star Wars and all its most famous characters
    • PC, Xbox One, PS4

Gifts for Grown-ups (18+)

  • Blood, Sweat, and Pixels – $11 – book that details what goes into developing games
  • Super NES Classic – $80 – miniature SNES with HDMI hookups and 21 pre-loaded 16-bit games
  • Cuphead – $20 – difficult, hand-colored side-scroller that looks like a classic cartoon
    • PC, Xbox One
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $60 – if you love South Park, you’ll love this game
    • PC, Xbox One, PS4
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $60 – top notch Nazi-killing action
    • PC, Xbox One, PS4

