Jonathan Deesing’s Gaming Gift Giving Ideas for November 20th, 2017

Gifts for the Kids (10 and under)
- Nintendo Switch – $300 – Nintendo’s latest console
- Super Mario Odyssey – $60 – first 3D Mario game in years, hailed as one of the best games of all time
- Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $60 – another GOAT game that came out on the Switch – a must-have for Switch owners
- Nintendo Switch, Wii U
- Lego Worlds – $30 – Minecraft with Legos
- Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – $40 – remake of Sun and Moon with some touchups
- Nintendo 3DS
Gifts for OLDER Kids (10-17)
- PS4 Pro – $400 – worthwhile if you’re considering picking up a PS4
- Xbox One X – $500 – extremely powerful Xbox, equivalent to a gaming PC
- Personalized Xbox One controller – $100 – custom colors/NFL teams
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $60 – fun, open-world Lord of the Rings game
- PC, Xbox One, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – $60 – very well reviewed, takes place in Ancient Egypt
- PC, Xbox One, PS4
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – $30 – hottest multiplayer game, 100 players parachute onto an island for a battle royale
- Xbox One, PC
- Call of Duty: World War II – $60 – latest CoD installment, returns to the series’ roots in WWII
- PC, Xbox One, PS4
- Star Wars Battlefront II – $60 – multiplayer game featuring giant battles from Star Wars and all its most famous characters
- PC, Xbox One, PS4
Gifts for Grown-ups (18+)
- Blood, Sweat, and Pixels – $11 – book that details what goes into developing games
- Super NES Classic – $80 – miniature SNES with HDMI hookups and 21 pre-loaded 16-bit games
- Cuphead – $20 – difficult, hand-colored side-scroller that looks like a classic cartoon
- PC, Xbox One
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $60 – if you love South Park, you’ll love this game
- PC, Xbox One, PS4
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $60 – top notch Nazi-killing action
- PC, Xbox One, PS4
