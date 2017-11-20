Sports with Amy Donaldson for November 20th, 2017

College Football

U of U

Utah loses in the final minute to No. 19 Washington 30-33. The Huskies score 10 points in the final 58 seconds, including a field goal with time expiring. If Utah doesn’t beat Colorado next week, they don’t go to a bowl game. Read More

BYU

BYU lost to UMass, a team that had just three wins before traveling to Provo. QB Joe Critchlow threw four interceptions. BYU travels to Hawaii for the season finale. Read More

SUU

SUU (No. 14) beat No. 23 Northern Arizona 48-20 to earn its second Big Sky title in three seasons. They share the title with Weber State, which beat Idaho State 35-7 , in its season finale. But SUU gets the tiebreaker as it beat Weber State. Read More

Weber

Weber State had just two wins four years ago when former Utah assistant Jay Hill took over. Read More

The NFL

Eli and the Giants upset Alex Smith and Kansas City with a 12-9 OT victory. The Saints overcame a 15-point deficit with 5:58 to play in beating Washington.

NFL SCORES:

Patriots 33, Oakland 8

Minnesota 24, LA Rams 7

Ravens 23, Packers 0

Texans 31, Cardinals 21

Buccaneers 30, Dolphins 20

Bengals 20, Broncos 17

Chargers 54, Bills 24

Eagles have the best record in the NFL (9-1) with a 37-9 win over Cowboys.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dolphins vs. Panthers, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Utah Jazz lost Friday to the Nets and then beat the Magic Saturday 125-85. They take on the 76ers today. Read More

Donovan Mitchell is the No. 3 ranked rookie by CBS. Read More

LaVar Ball and Donald Trump are feuding about how much the president did in getting the three UCLA players released after they were arrested for shoplifting in China. Read More

Lots of sporting entertainment over the holiday weekend…

Thanksgiving NFL is the equivalent of green bean casserole:

Best game: Minnesota at Detroit (NFC North’s top two teams)

LA Chargers at Dallas

NY Giants at Washington

College football Thanksgiving: Mississippi at Mississippi State

Friday’s college games:

Miami at Pittsburgh; Washington State at Washington

Saturday, with bowl eligibility on the line: Colorado v Utah

VIS’s personal Christmas event – “The battle of good v evil” Michigan vs. Ohio State in Ann Arbor.

MLS Soccer Tues. 1st leg of eastern and western finals. East: Columbus v Toronto. West: Houston v Seattle

NBA Wednesday: Bulls at Jazz Sat Milwaukee in SLC Jazz

Premier League Friday: West Ham at Leicester

Sunday 11/26 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, final Formula 1 race of the season

College Basketball

SLCC women’s basketball coach Betsy Specketer won her 500th victory this weekend with a 54-51 OT victory over Midland College. They play at home this weekend in the SLCC Thanksgiving Classic, Friday at 5 p.m. vs. Casper College.

Utah Women’s basketball team beat Weber State Basketball, and they take on Purdue at the Huntsman Center Monday night at 7 p.m. Theme of the game is Star Wars, complete with free mini light sabers.

BYU women beat Eastern Washington 73-69. Next up: UVU, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.

Utah men’s basketball team will play at Mississippi today In Las Vegas Tournament. They will play Rice or UNLV on Wednesday. They beat Missouri 77-59 on Thursday.

BYU men lost to UT Arlington 89-75. They play Niagra at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. They’ll host Alabama on Friday, Nov. 24 and UMass, Saturday, Nov. 25.

High School

Provo High will host Wrestling Against Cancer Duals Tuesday night at 5 p.m. The event kicks off the season, and raises money for a local wrestler who recently battled cancer.

Amy’s Column: Katie Uhlaender embodies resilience.

Read More