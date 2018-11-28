Boner Fight for November 28th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: MY SHOT GUN WILL BREAK UP A FIGHT I’LL TELL YOU WHAT.
The North Carolina man retrieved a shotgun after two sons began to fight while arguing about protests during the national anthem. A father in Cary, North Carolina, has been charged after his 21-year-old son was shot during an argument with his brother on Thanksgiving about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. According to a local CBS News affiliate, search warrants obtained Tuesday have identified the father as 51-year-old Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid. Esteban Valencia, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening, was shot after becoming embroiled in a physical fight with his brother over the protests. The protests began in 2016 when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem before NFL games as a silent protest against racial injustice. Conservative critics, including President Donald Trump, have wrongly accused Kaepernick of disrespecting the flag and the military. According to the warrants, Lamadrid retrieved a shotgun when he was unable to separate his two sons after their argument turned physical.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: WHAT HAVE I TOLD YOU ABOUT MY BAKED POTATOES?!
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head during an argument over a baked potato, WJAX reports. Kenneth Crumpton, 36, of Yulee, Florida, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies said Crumpton stabbed a woman in the head with a fork after he apparently got angry about his baked potato being undercooked. The woman had multiple stab wounds but refused treatment, according to a report obtained by WJAX. Crumpton was booked into the Nassau County Jail.
