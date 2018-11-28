Green Day Is Now On The Red Planet

Turns out those NASA scientists are big punk rock fans and they’re not afraid to let the Martians know. Embedded on the InSight Mars Lander is a microchip bearing the words “Green Day Since 1986”. And no, that’s not a reference to anything other than the band, although the space agency wouldn’t comment as to how or why it’s there. When Green Day themselves got word of their inclusion in this piece of history, they took to their social media in celebration, writing, “Officially landed on Mars,” and calling it, “Out of this world.” InSight will spend two years on the Red Planet, collecting data that can better help researchers on Earth learn more about how the planet was formed.

Officially landed on Mars 🚀🤘👽 "Green Day Since 1986" was etched on a chip on the @NASAInSight Mars Lander that landed at Elysium Planitia today. Out of this world. pic.twitter.com/WwNEKh4nxE — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 26, 2018