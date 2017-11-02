Boner Fight for November 2nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: BYE BYE JAMAICAN BARBIE

A student at the University of Hartford in Connecticut was charged with criminal mischief and expelled from school after boasting about having contaminated her roommate’s toothbrush, face lotion and other belongings in an effort to drive her from the room. The student, Brianna Brochu, 18, was in court on Wednesday for charges that originated with an Instagram post in which she said that she had finally accomplished what had apparently been a long-held goal: ridding herself of her dorm roommate, Chennel Rowe, whom she referred to as “Jamaican Barbie.”

Boner Candidate #2: EVERYONE KNOWS IF POSSUMS LOVE ANYTHING; THEY LOVE KISSES AND BEER.

Photos of a group of young men kissing and feeding beer to an opossum have gone viral on social media, prompting outrage from some who feel the men are abusing the animal. One of the men involved is a Bloomsburg University student, according to WNEP-TV. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reportedly investigating the incident, and Bloomsburg University said Tuesday that the student’s action could be punishable under the school’s student code of conduct. The photos spread quickly on social media Monday. Some of them depicted the opossum being kissed, fed beer, and held up by the group. Another photo, which WNEP chose not to show in its report, depicted the opossum being thrown into a trash can.

