Weezer & The Pixies Are Coming to Salt Lake

A lot of times…

A big concert announcement gets made (Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Nine Inch Nails) and Salt Lake is somehow excluded from the list of tour stops. Shame! Not this time around. It seems Weezer and The Pixies have enough love in their hearts to come and play their instruments and sing songs for us next Summer. August 1st, 2018 at USANA Amphitheatre – mark it now!

Tickets go on sale at Smith’s Tix on November 10th.

Weezer just released their 11th studio album, “Pacific Daydream” last Friday.

