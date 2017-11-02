Geek News on the Radio for November 2nd, 2017

Darkness rises in the latest teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Disney’s requirements for the new ‘Star Wars’ movie have angered some movie theaters

When you are the king of the mountain, you can declare some unusual terms — and that’s exactly what Disney is doing when it comes to releasing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” some theater owners said. Even though Disney releases, including its “Star Wars” movies, have been a godsend to the movie theater business, which has seen a decrease in ticket sales over the last few years, some theater owners believe the requirements the studio is forcing on them to play “The Last Jedi” have gone too far.

Harrison Ford convinced Mark Hamill to return to ‘Star Wars’ franchise

Luke Skywalker didn’t want to rejoin the force — until Han Solo convinced him. Mark Hamill said he was not interested in reprising his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the new “Star Wars” movies but signed on after Harrison Ford convinced him. Hamill told The New York Times he was “just really scared” after “Star Wars” mastermind George Lucas informed him there were plans for more “Star Wars” movies that involved Skywalker, Solo and Princess Leia.

Millie Bobby Brown Recaps ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 With Epic Rap

Millie Bobby Brown‘s character Eleven on “Stranger Things” might have a limited vocabulary, but the young actress has no problem dropping bars on television. Brown appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday to promote the second season of Netflix’s hit show. With Fallon serving as her hype man, Brown agreed to rap a recap of the first season so that “people can watch Season 2 and know what they’re talking about,” Brown explained.

