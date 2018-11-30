Boner Fight for November 30th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOU ARE RIGHT. THEY SHOULDN’T MAKE FUN OF YOUR DAUGHTER’S STUPID NAME-THAT YOU GAVE HER!

A Texas mom is outraged after a Southwest Airlines worker made fun of her 5-year-old daughter’s name – by snapping a picture of the girl’s boarding pass and posting it on social media. Traci Redford, from El Paso, says the agent at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, began poking fun at her daughter’s name, Abcde – pronounced “ab-city” – as they boarded a flight a few weeks ago and put it online for users to shame the girl, who suffers from epilepsy. “The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees. So I turned around and said, ‘Hey if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I’d appreciate if you’d just stop,’” Redford told KABC this week. Redford said she only recently learned that the agent took a picture and put it online after a friend spotted it circulating on social media.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: NOT SILENT BUT NONE-THE-LESS DEADLY DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Shanita Wilson, 37, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man at a Dollar General store in Florida. Wilson was in line at the retail chain, waiting to pay for items, when the man standing behind her complained about her farting loudly, according to WPLG.