Boner Fight for November 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WE’LL ONLY LOOK AT THE VIDEO IF WE HAVE TO.
Windsor Charter Academy’s decision to install cameras in its high school bathrooms isn’t sitting well with some parents who argue the move violates their students’ right to privacy. Windsor Charter Academy executive director Rebecca Teeples said the installation of cameras improves safety for students while helping secure the building. “We had surveillance cameras in our plans from the very start. It was part of the design of the new wing,” Teeples said. “We want to make sure our students are safe and secure.” Trevor Garrett, a parent of three students at Windsor Charter Academy, said the decision violates students’ right to privacy. “The first word that comes to mind is disgusting,” Garrett said. “I never thought it would be on anyone’s mind to put cameras in bathrooms anywhere.”
Boner Candidate #2: OH NO….NOT THE WHORES AGAIN!
The married couple felt afraid and captive in their own home for nearly four years. About 30 times each year, women would show up on their front porch late at night or early in the morning. They would strip and then, seeking payment, would try to open the front door or ring the doorbell, waking the Elkhorn couple’s two young children. It caused marital stress and affected their professional lives. The visits and the women’s actions were orchestrated by a neighbor across the street: Douglas Goldsberry, who masturbated while watching from his kitchen. “It’s a really twisted and sick plot,” said Deputy Douglas County Attorney Chad Brown, adding that Goldsberry called it “a screening process.”
