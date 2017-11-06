Boner Fight for November 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WE’LL ONLY LOOK AT THE VIDEO IF WE HAVE TO.

Windsor Charter Academy’s decision to install cameras in its high school bathrooms isn’t sitting well with some parents who argue the move violates their students’ right to privacy. Windsor Charter Academy executive director Rebecca Teeples said the installation of cameras improves safety for students while helping secure the building. “We had surveillance cameras in our plans from the very start. It was part of the design of the new wing,” Teeples said. “We want to make sure our students are safe and secure.” Trevor Garrett, a parent of three students at Windsor Charter Academy, said the decision violates students’ right to privacy. “The first word that comes to mind is disgusting,” Garrett said. “I never thought it would be on anyone’s mind to put cameras in bathrooms anywhere.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: OH NO….NOT THE WHORES AGAIN!