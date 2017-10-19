Boner Fight for October 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WORST ROOMMATE EVER.

The relationship between these college roommates is in the toilet. A Tennessee State University student faces charges after she caught on video filling her roommate’s water bottle with toilet water, according to news station WZTV. The roommate told police that she couldn’t figure out why she had lost weight and her appetite — only to discover on Snapchat that 20-year-old student, Tierni Williams, had been contaminating her water bottles. The Snapchat video revealed that Williams had used a styrofoam cup to get the liquid from the toilet and bring it into their dorm room in Nashville.

Boner Candidate #2: THE XANAX MADE ME DO IT

A woman suspected of stealing a credit card from a man as he suffered a seizure at a convenience store was arrested after turning herself into police, authorities said Wednesday. Alexandra Justine Dewsnup, 28, was arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of theft and unlawful possession of a credit card, according to jail records. After Unified police released a video of the apparent theft Friday, the agency received multiple tips identifying Dewsnup, including her own parents, according to a jail report. Dewsnup then contacted police and turned herself in. The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven located at 6852 S. State Street on Oct. 4. The video showed a woman standing over the man while he was on the floor and perusing through the wallet before walking away with a credit card and not rendering aid to the man suffered a seizure. The man involved in the incident, Dustin Malone, told KSL on Friday he felt something wasn’t right healthwise as soon as he entered the store.

