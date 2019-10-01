Boner Fight for October 1st, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WRONG INJECTION

More than a dozen students were sent to area hospitals after being given the wrong shot at a Lawrence Township school Monday. The school district said 16 students were undergoing a TB screening at McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology when medical personnel from Community Health Network administered a small dosage of insulin instead. The students were taken to area hospitals for observation, according to the school district, and were accompanied by McKenzie staff and school personnel. Parents have been notified. Lucille Knowles says her daughter was one of the students who was mistakenly given the insulin dose. She says her daughter texted her several pictures of a red bump on her arm around 9:40 a.m. Her daughter said she was becoming cold and shaky. “She’s scared, she really is,” Knowles said. “And I was too.” Doctors say a non-diabetic person who is given a dose of insulin can become hypoglycemic, where the blood sugar drops abnormally. “The worst case would be people can get shaky, sweaty, they can pass out, they can have seizures. And sometimes, if it got really low, it could be serious,” said President of Community Physician Network John Kunzer. Kowles said her daughter was taken to Community East for five hours of blood sugar testing and observation. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SHE IS, HOW YOU SAY? UGLY

Leading French academics have been criticised for complaining 16-year-old climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is not sexy enough. Bernard Pivot, 84, president of the Goncourt Academy — which awards France’s top literary prize — was branded a ‘fat misogynist pig’ after comparing the teenager to the Swedish girls he pursued in his youth. ‘In my generation, boys would run after les petites Suédoises, they had a reputation for being less stuck-up than French girls,’ he tweeted. ‘But I can imagine adolescent me being scared stiff of Greta Thunberg.’ Fellow intellectual, philosopher Michel Onfray, 60, said Ms Thunberg ‘makes you think of those silicon dolls heralding the end of humanity’. He added: ‘She has the face, age, sex and body of a cyborg of the third millennium, her envelope is neutral, she is, alas, where mankind is heading.’ Read More