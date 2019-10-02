Boner of the Day for October 2nd, 2019

A Colorado family was outraged after discovering a potential hate symbol in a photo of their children posing with characters during a trip to Universal Orlando Resorts. Tiffiney Zinger, who is black, and her husband Richard Zinger, traveled with their children to Orlando in March. During a day trip to Universal Orlando, the family stopped at a character breakfast at one of the resort’s hotels. It was there that Zinger’s daughter, who is biracial and has autism, posed for a photo with an actor dressed as Gru from the “Despicable Me” series. Her little brother posed with a Minion.