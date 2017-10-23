Boner Fight for October 23rd, 2017

The Snapchat had just about every offensive topic the middle school students could cram into a video clip: race-based simulated sexual assaults, profanity-laced slurs and repulsive language that shocked whoever the intended audience was — and, eventually, many more people. In a flash, the Short Pump Middle School football team’s sexual and racist video clip has rocketed nationwide, the latest reminder that internet posts can have enduring, devastating effects in the real world. In this case, those consequences were swift: According to the Associated Press, the rest of the team’s season has been canceled; police are investigating the students seen in the video; and the whole team — now the face of a viral video — has to undergo sensitivity training.

Boner Candidate #2: HOW MANY OF YOU THINK HE’S ANNOYING? LET’S SEE THOSE HANDS.

An elementary school teacher forced a 9-year-old boy with autism to stand in front of his class twice last year while classmates voted on whether the boy was “annoying,” a federal lawsuit alleges. When the boy began crying and turned away to hide his tears, the Marsh Pointe Elementary teacher physically forced him to face the class, compounding his humiliation, the suit claims. In both incidents, which each occurred in October 2016, the fourth-grade teacher’s conduct was “outrageous on its face and caused the minor child to suffer from severe emotional distress,” the suit says.“By subjecting a 9-year old child to a public vote in which the remaining children in the classroom were instructed to raise their hands if they found him annoying, (the teacher) acted in a deliberate or reckless fashion to inflict emotional suffering upon the minor child,” the suit said.

