X96 TOYOTA NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS 2017
featuring DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL
with special guest I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME
Monday, December 4th at The Complex
Tickets go on-sale at 10:00am on Friday, October 27th at TheComplexSLC.com
and all SmithsTix and Graywhale locations
The X96 TOYOTA NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS is powered by Coca-Cola, Jed’s Barber Shop, Graywhale, and Bud Light “famous among friends”
A select number of tickets will be available for only $9.60 at specific locations while supplies last.
12:00pm – Jed’s Barber Shop | 167 East 900 South in Salt Lake City
2:00pm – Graywhale Entertainment | 4062 Riverdale Road in Ogden
No more than (96) tickets will be sold at the discounted price. You must be at least 12 years of age to purchase a ticket at the discounted price. Limit (2) tickets per person, per location at the discounted rate. Each ticket sold during at the discounted price is $9.60 and includes a $.40 service fee. Cash only. All discounted tickets are general admission.
DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL
