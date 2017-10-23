X96 TOYOTA NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS 2017

featuring DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

with special guest I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME

Monday, December 4th at The Complex

Tickets go on-sale at 10:00am on Friday, October 27th at TheComplexSLC.com

and all SmithsTix and Graywhale locations

The X96 TOYOTA NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS is powered by Coca-Cola, Jed’s Barber Shop, Graywhale, and Bud Light “famous among friends”

A select number of tickets will be available for only $9.60 at specific locations while supplies last.

12:00pm – Jed’s Barber Shop | 167 East 900 South in Salt Lake City

2:00pm – Graywhale Entertainment | 4062 Riverdale Road in Ogden

No more than (96) tickets will be sold at the discounted price. You must be at least 12 years of age to purchase a ticket at the discounted price. Limit (2) tickets per person, per location at the discounted rate. Each ticket sold during at the discounted price is $9.60 and includes a $.40 service fee. Cash only. All discounted tickets are general admission.

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

