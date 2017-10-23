Sports with Amy Donaldson for October 23rd, 2017

College Football
U of U
Utah gets stomped by ASU 30-10 in Tyler Huntley’s return.
BYU
BYU lost its sixth consecutive game for the first time since 1968 in losing to East Carolina 33-17.
Weber State
Weber State beat Cal Poly 17-3.
SUU
SUU upset No. 8 Eastern Washington 46-28.
USU
Utah State beat UNLV 52-28 behind a 316-yard game from QB Jordan Love.
National Football League
NFL SCORES:
Patriots 23, Falcons 7
Vikings 24, Ravens 16
Dolphins 31, Jets 28
Rams 33, Cardinals 0
Jaguars 27, Colts 0
Cowboys 40, 49ers 10
Saints 26, Packers 17
Bears 17, Panthers 3
Bills 30, Buccaneers 27
Steelers 29, Bengals 14
Chargers 21, Broncos 0
Thursday night the Raiders beat the Chiefs 31-30.
MONDAY NIGHT: Redskins vs. Eagles, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
VIS is not psychic as the Astros beat the Yankees 4-0 to advance to the World Series where they will face the Dodgers. The games begin Tuesday.
Major League Soccer
Real SL wins 2-1 against Kansas City, but doesn’t make the playoffs as both San Jose and FC Dallas won. San Jose gets the last playoff spot with a tie-breaker (wins).
Petke a Gift to Utah
Real Monarchs
Top-seeded Real Monarchs fall to Sacramento in playoffs.
Women’s Volleyball
Utah women’s volleyball team beats No. 13 UCLA but loses to No. 19 USC.
Jazz
Jazz beat the Thunder 96-87 in SLC after losing on the road to Minnesota. Take on the Clippers Tuesday.
Amy’s column: Can losing be a good thing? Depends on the competitor.
