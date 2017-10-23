Sports with Amy Donaldson for October 23rd, 2017

College Football

U of U

Utah gets stomped by ASU 30-10 in Tyler Huntley’s return.

BYU

BYU lost its sixth consecutive game for the first time since 1968 in losing to East Carolina 33-17.

Weber State

Weber State beat Cal Poly 17-3.

SUU

SUU upset No. 8 Eastern Washington 46-28.

USU

Utah State beat UNLV 52-28 behind a 316-yard game from QB Jordan Love.

National Football League

NFL SCORES:

Patriots 23, Falcons 7

Vikings 24, Ravens 16

Dolphins 31, Jets 28

Rams 33, Cardinals 0

Jaguars 27, Colts 0

Cowboys 40, 49ers 10

Saints 26, Packers 17

Bears 17, Panthers 3

Bills 30, Buccaneers 27

Steelers 29, Bengals 14

Chargers 21, Broncos 0

Thursday night the Raiders beat the Chiefs 31-30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Redskins vs. Eagles, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

VIS is not psychic as the Astros beat the Yankees 4-0 to advance to the World Series where they will face the Dodgers. The games begin Tuesday.

Major League Soccer

Real SL wins 2-1 against Kansas City, but doesn’t make the playoffs as both San Jose and FC Dallas won. San Jose gets the last playoff spot with a tie-breaker (wins).

Petke a Gift to Utah

Real Monarchs

Top-seeded Real Monarchs fall to Sacramento in playoffs.

Women’s Volleyball

Utah women’s volleyball team beats No. 13 UCLA but loses to No. 19 USC.

Jazz

Jazz beat the Thunder 96-87 in SLC after losing on the road to Minnesota. Take on the Clippers Tuesday.

Amy’s column: Can losing be a good thing? Depends on the competitor.

