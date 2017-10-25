Boner Fight for October 25th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: IS THAT ME ON THE VIDEO? I’LL BE DARNED THAT IS ME.

A sheriff’s deputy in Florida, who was caught on home surveillance video last month reportedly stealing from a recently-deceased man, was arrested by authorities on Thursday. Deputy Jason Cooke of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office was charged with burglary and grand theft with a firearm, WPBF reported. He was released on house arrest after paying a $28,000 bond. Cooke is accused of robbing a house that belonged to Moe Rosoff, an 85-year-old man who had injured himself in a blackout during Hurricane Irma and later died, ABC 10 News reported. Rosoff’s family had reportedly asked authorities on Sept. 12 to do a welfare check on their father, who was braving the storm alone. Three deputies found the elderly man on the floor of his home and brought him to the hospital before he eventually died.

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS FOR HEALTH CLASS.

A substitute teacher was let go from a Michigan school district after inadvertently giving sixth-grade students an X-rated lesson, according to reports. Saginaw Public School District officials said that the male substitute plugged in his laptop — only for pornography and other inappropriate images to flash on the electronic whiteboard during class at the Loomis Academy. Students were exposed to a video of a man and woman engaged in a sex act and another of a woman twerking, MLive reported. The teacher was removed from the classroom after a student reported the Oct. 18 incident. He was also banned from working in the district.

