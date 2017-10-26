Boner Fight for October 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: BRO,HE’S BLACK….FUNNIEST THING EVER.

A University of Florida sorority girl can be heard bragging about slapping a pledge for kissing a black man in a damning audio clip. The recording, which was leaked by an anonymous Kappa Alpha Theta sister, revealed the chapter’s demeaning hazing rituals, The Tab reported. In the clip, a chapter member identified as Rya Carroll described how one pledge was forced to give a lap dance while blindfolded, according to the report. She recalled how the pledge started kissing one of six guys who had been tasked with hazing them at the Gainesville college.

Boner Candidate #2: HAPPY RACIST HALLOWEEN

Two photos on social media showing students in Ku Klux Klan robes have prompted backlash at a Virginia high school. Chesapeake Public School officials said they are investigating two controversial photos reportedly featuring Hickory High School students, according to news station WVEC . Both of the photos depicting students in KKK attire were posted to Instagram. In one post, a pair of teens are seen extending their arms in a Nazi salute. “Happy Halloween f–kers,” the caption read. School officials wouldn’t confirm whether there would be consequences for the offensive posts.

