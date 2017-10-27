Boner (Round One) for October 27th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SHE MUST HAVE FLIPPED BEFORE SHE FLIPPED

A teacher faces charges after she reportedly flipped a desk occupied by a special needs student who refused to get up from the seat. Donna Dixon, 56, was arrested Monday on charges of child cruelty after the alleged incident at Escambia Westgate school in Pensacola, Florida, the Pensacola News Journal reported. Police said the female student, who has Down syndrome, was sitting with her head down when Dixon entered the room and pushed over the desk. The girl fell backward and hit a plastic cart, leaving her with a sore neck, according to police.

Boner Candidate #2: PAISLEY’S DAD IS STANDING UP FOR HER

The father of a female soccer player allegedly assaulted a coach after three teens were ejected for fighting during a game, prompting the man to confront an opposing coach in a parking lot, police said. Sherman Eagen, 47, of Wilton, Conn., was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree breach of peace following Wednesday’s game between Wilton High School and Ludlowe High School in Wilton, the Times Union reports. Police said Eagen had to be pulled off an assistant Ludlowe coach by witnesses and other coaches after he confronted the man in a parking lot after the game, accusing him of assaulting his daughter during an altercation in the game that ended with three players ejected, including Eagen’s daughter, Paisley.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU ARE CRISIS ACTORS, SCAMMING THE PUBLIC.

Some of the concertgoers who survived the Las Vegas mass shooting have been targeted by death threats from online conspiracy theorists. Like many mass shootings, the Las Vegas massacre that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded has prompted claims that the tragedy was a hoax, and some of those conspiracy theorists have spammed social media with threats and abuse against the victims and their families, reported The Guardian. YouTube and other social media sites are filled with posts and videos claiming the survivors are “crisis actors,” a concept popularized by InfoWars broadcaster Alex Jones after Sandy Hook, hired to pose as victims. “You are a lying piece of shit and I hope someone truly shoots you in the head,” someone wrote on Facebook to Braden Matejka, who survived a gunshot to the head. “Your soul is disgusting and dark! You will pay for the consequences!” wrote another.

