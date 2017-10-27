Boner Fight for October 27th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU ARE CRISIS ACTORS, SCAMMING THE PUBLIC.

Some of the concertgoers who survived the Las Vegas mass shooting have been targeted by death threats from online conspiracy theorists. Like many mass shootings, the Las Vegas massacre that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded has prompted claims that the tragedy was a hoax, and some of those conspiracy theorists have spammed social media with threats and abuse against the victims and their families, reported The Guardian. YouTube and other social media sites are filled with posts and videos claiming the survivors are “crisis actors,” a concept popularized by InfoWars broadcaster Alex Jones after Sandy Hook, hired to pose as victims. “You are a lying piece of shit and I hope someone truly shoots you in the head,” someone wrote on Facebook to Braden Matejka, who survived a gunshot to the head. “Your soul is disgusting and dark! You will pay for the consequences!” wrote another.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THEY DON’T TREAT ANIMALS LIKE THAT

Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a Pittsburgh woman was knocked out cold by a man on a busy sidewalk — but that’s not the worst of it. The footage also shows the woman being beaten and robbed by bystanders — who proceed to take pictures of her, including selfies — as she lay unconscious on the ground. “They don’t treat animals like that. They wouldn’t treat a dog that way,” the victim’s mother told KDKA on Thursday. “It’s disgusting. My daughter needs help.” The disturbing incident was caught on camera in the Pittsburgh neighborhood Beechview. The footage was captured more than a month ago, but wasn’t released until this week.

Read More