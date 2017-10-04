Boner Fight for October 4th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YEP. DR. ALLEY HAS STUDIED THIS

In a series of bizarre tweets, actress Kirstie Alley suggested American’s “mass usage of psychiatric drugs” is a “common denominator in shooters.” The avowed Scientologist’s tweets came in response to the horrific shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night which left more than 50 people killed and more than 500 hospitalized. Scientologists famously have strong views about prescription medications. “We have to solve the mystery of Why there were no ‘shooters’ or almost 0 before the 1980’s. I know one common denominator other than guns,” Alley tweeted Monday. “One additional common denominator of “shooters” is USA’s mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of VIOLENCE & SUICIDE,” she added.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I AM MOSTLY PRO LIFE

A text message sent in January to U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy by a woman with whom he had an extra-marital relationship took him to task for an anti-abortion statement posted on Facebook from his office’s public account. “And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options,” Shannon Edwards, a forensic psychologist in Pittsburgh with whom the congressman admitted last month to having a relationship, wrote to Mr. Murphy on Jan. 25, in the midst of an unfounded pregnancy scare. A text from Mr. Murphy’s cell phone number that same day in response says, “I get what you say about my March for life messages. I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more. I will.”

Read More