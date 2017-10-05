Boner (Round One) for October 5th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: BUT YOU’RE ALL MEN!

When a pink flyer promoting a feminism conference at Mexico’s biggest university was posted on social media this week, it did not take long before people noticed something was amiss. The lineup featured two panels with 11 participants – and all of them were male. It was, as one woman tweeted, the graphic description of “mansplaining”. The lopsided lineup provoked outrage on Twitter, reigniting debate about the representation of women in Mexican society and the role of men in feminist movements in a deeply machista country where seven women are murdered every day. “What’s next? A conference on racism with only white people?” asked another Twitter user. Organised by the humanities department at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam), the 11 October conference appears to be intended as a homage to the feminist scholar Marta Lamas, who will host the event and debate the 11 men.

Boner Candidate #2: I’M HERE TO WARN YOU OF THE ALIENS.

Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion. Casper police say the man they encountered at 10:30 p.m. Monday claimed he was from the year 2048. KTWO-AM in Casper reports that the man told police that he wanted to warn the people of Casper that aliens will arrive next year, and that they should leave as soon as possible. He asked to speak to the president of the town, about 170 miles northwest of Cheyenne. The man told police he was only able to time travel because aliens filled his body with alcohol. He noted that he was supposed to be transported to the year 2018, not this year.

Boner Candidate #3: CAUGHT IN A RAIN OF BULLETS? GET SMALL.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., had some strange advice to those who may be faced with an active shooter situation: “Get small.” Following the country’s largest mass shooting in modern history, Thune was faced with questions on gun control measures, and whether or not Republicans will take action. “It sounds like [the shooter] used conversion kits and other things, you know, to make the weapons more lethal,” Thune reportedly told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. “We’ll look at the facts when we get them all in here. I think a lot of us want to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like that from happening again.” It’s been confirmed that shooter Stephen Paddock was in possession of two bump-stocks, which enhance a semi-automatic gun to make it behave more akin to a full automatic — though despite possessing bump-stocks, it is still unclear if the devices were actually used during Paddock’s attack. Bump-stocks are legal to possess.

