Boner Fight for October 4th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S A GIFTED ARTIST SO HE DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE.

Congressman Danny Davis believes that R. Kelly deserves a second chance after he is released from prison because he is a “gifted, talented artist”.

via TMZ

Boner Candidate #2: TRUMP ATTRACTS LIARS LIKE A PILE OF ‘S’ ATTRACTS FLIES.

Donald Trump invited Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark to a rally in Georgia because Clark claimed he was one of the men in the viral photo of soldiers lifting a baby over an airport wall in Afghanistan. Clark is under investigation by the DOD for lying about being present in the photo.

via MSN